Candidate Profile: Jason Madlock

Name: Jason Madlock
Age: 28
Immediate family members: Dorothy Branson
Office sought: County Board District 24
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: Precinct committeeman 2 years
Why are you running?: New blood needs to be in office for the promotion of change. To show everyone not just the last generation but future generations that every voice counts change can be had and that this is not a single persons rule.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Change in general: the way things are ran now just shows things are being done wrong. We need new people young views and forward thinking people. This means that we need to hear the voice of the people ask them what changes they want and make them happen.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: It’s a bleeding horse that is costing. The money given to the airport should be wide spread for various other things.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: I want people involvement. We are elected to represent the people so naturally our voice should be that of the people. Schools, small business development, programs for children, all of these matters should have a major focus.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: The entire full term
Why should people vote for you?: We need new, young, future thinking people. I embrace change, and also a voice of the people. I’m in the communities that feel they have no voice and I want those voices heard.
Comments