Candidate Profile: Joan McIntosh

Name: Joan McIntosh
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired
Office sought: St. Clair County Board Member - District 2
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: Current St. Clair County Board member
Why are you running?: I brought the first-ever demolition program to Washington Park, taking down 15 derelict houses. Today, demolition has started on 20 more derelict and dangerous homes in the area. I’ve brought Operation Clean Sweep to my district and I’m especially proud to have been a part of bringing a $1 million grant to help the youth in our community. This grant isn’t about researching or studying the problem, it’s about taking actions to stop youth violence in our cities.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Strengthening neighborhoods, tearing down derelict properties, and improving roads and sidewalks - these are all issues that my fellow county board members and I have worked to make better. And they have gotten better. The new project on Front Street will make a big difference here, too.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: The airport is important to Scott Air Force Base so we need to make sure we keep it open. Losing Scott AFB would be devastating to our county. The airport is turning around and more people are finding out how much easier it is to park and fly out of it - the parking lot is always full.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: With cuts in the state budget, funding for programs at the county level like Clean Sweep, demolitions and grass cutting in empty lots, has been effected. Safe, clean neighborhoods are quality of life issues in my district. I’d like to see the state restore funding to the county for those programs.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes.
Why should people vote for you?: I love my community and I will continue to work on the issues that matter to the families who live in my district - safe clean neighborhoods, opportunities for our young people and bringing new businesses to our area with good-paying jobs.
