Candidate Profile: June Chartrand

Name: June Chartrand
Age: Did not respond
Immediate family members: Son, Jerry and his wife, Sandra.
Occupation: Retired
Office sought: County board member District 16
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions: County Board member for 19 years
Why are you running?: I am running to continue my commitment to support activities and services that benefit the residents of my district. I strongly believe in the job I am doing in presenting issues that are important to my district from the committees on which I serve ranging from Finance, Transportation, Grants and Parks and Recreation. I want to continue working on attacking the levee problem, fixing it and saving homeowners and businesses in my area from the burden of paying millions in excessive flood insurance costs.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: The biggest issue that faces St. Clair County and other counties is unfunded mandates. The reduction in revenue is a result of the state demanding the county to pay for services that the state previously paid for.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: The Federal Aviation Administration embraced and perused locating a reliever airport in the metro east. The Scott Air Force Base Joint Use MidAmerica Airport was determined to be the best option. The facility is a reality that carries financial responsibilities that must be met whether St. Clair County continues to make advances to expand its operation or close the building. St. Clair County chooses to make advances toward the airport’s full functionality as a regional carrier and cargo facility.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: Legislation to eliminate unfunded mandates.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes
Why should people vote for you?: I work very hard as chairperson of the Property and Recreation Committee to maintain quality parks and recreation spaces for children and families of St. Clair County. To ensure safety, I initiated a relationship with the Sheriff’s Department to support park patrols. I am dedicated to keeping our neighborhoods clean, using the county’s Operation Clean Sweep Program to haul away trash and debris and also to rid neighborhoods of unsightly abandoned properties and to support home rehabilitation loans for families.
Comments