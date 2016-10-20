Candidate Profile: Kevin Dawson

Name: Kevin Dawson
Age: 36
Immediate family members: Wife, Christina, daughter, Ceretta, son, Dutch
Occupation: Attorney
Office sought: County Board member, District 20
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: None
Why are you running?: I am running for County Board because I have spent most of my professional and personal life doing two simple things: helping people and solving problems. I want to bring that experience and conservative ideology to the County Board.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: I believe the biggest hurdle facing the County is not a single issue, but a broader concern as to how citizens in each District are informed about the decisions made on the County Board. There is a general disconnect between some representatives and the constituents they represent. Any governmental entity should work for the people, not in spite of the people. Members of each party need to work together to improve the lives of the citizens of the County, instead of working to increase their own political power. I will work with all members of the County Board to improve the representation of the citizens of the County.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: I believe that difficult problems require creative solutions. Part of the problem for the general public in understanding how to approach the airport situation is that it has become so politicized that there is more misinformation than actual information. As of now, there have been essentially three options on the table for the airport. I think there are good and bad points to each proposal and I will work with members of both parties to devise the most efficient and practical solution to the airport.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: The County needs an influx of conservatism on the County Board. That's not a partisan statement, but an ideological statement. Whether it’s millions of dollars on an airport or thousands of dollars on a road, the County needs to be more conservative, open and informational to the public. No more secret meetings, no more bait and switch.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes
Why should people vote for you?: The constituents of District 20 should vote for me because I will work everyday of my term, doing the same thing I've done for clients and my community for years--helping people and solving problems. They will feel like they have a voice on the County Board and a representative who is dependable, accountable and responsible.
