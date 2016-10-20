Candidate Profile: Mark Alan Kern

Name: Mark Alan Kern
Age: 56
Immediate family members: Wife, Dawn Kern, mother, Becky Kern
Occupation: Secretary of State’s office
Office sought: County board member District 14
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions: None
Why are you running?: Representation in my district is not representing all of the voters. My opponent has filed a lawsuit where he is suing the Village of Swansea, and therefore suing the residents of Swansea, rather than coming to a solution that suits all the voters. I will work for resolution, not litigation.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: The ongoing corruption needs to be addressed in St. Clair County. Every election there is voter fraud and people just roll their eyes and accept it. The East St. Louis election board needs to be disbanded for the sake of honest elections.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: If passenger flights cannot be expanded, MidAmerica needs to be run at a minimalist capacity. A good example is the recently approved $1.4 million roadway expansion project. There are at most two flights a day out of MidAmerica, but they are spending as if we are running JFK or La Guardia.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: I believe in smaller, more efficient government. I will always vote to reduce costs and keep taxes as low as possible.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes
Why should people vote for you?: Many of the entrenched politicians on the St. Clair County Board are rubber stamp yes-men for Chairman Kern. This includes my opponent. I will bring independent decision making to the County Board, and always in the best interest of the taxpayers.
