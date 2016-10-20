Candidate Profile: Marty Crawford

Name: Marty Crawford
Age: 54
Immediate family members: Wife: Lavoris Crawford
Occupation: Highway Commissioner for Centreville Township
Office sought: St. Clair County Board Member - District 24
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: Highway commissioner for 33 years, current St. Clair County Board member
Why are you running?: To continue to help the people of my district.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Job for our youth and help for our senior citizens. Teach youth early in life about work ethics, and keep eye on seniors for their needs.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: Continue to hope and pray that it comes around. It seems to be going in the right direction, glad to be able to work with Scott Base to keep it in area.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: County Board members understand one another and work together more.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes.
Why should people vote for you?: Hard worker, man of my word, anyone that knows me knows if called on I will be their no matter what party, city or county you live in. Always glad to be share my year’s of experience with other’s.
Comments