Candidate Profile: Michael O’Donnell

Name: Michael O’Donnell
Age: 57
Immediate family members: Wife, Kelly, children, Nick and Paige.
Office sought: St. Clair County Board Member District 22
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: Current St. Clair County Board member, Millstadt village trustee 1999- 2006
Why are you running?: I enjoy public service and the interaction with the elected officials and hearing from constituents about the issues affecting them and helping to find solutions to the issues.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: I believe managing the county expenditures with the monies coming in will be our biggest challenge especially with the lack of a budget going on with the state of Illinois. All of the county departments have been faced with cutbacks in staff and budgets. All taxing districts in the county will be stressed when setting their tax levies in the future.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: MidAmerica is a joint use effort with the United States Air Force, so it is important to keep it moving forward with the economic impact that Scott Air Force Base brings to our region. I feel that the St. Clair County Board should have more control of the budget when it is now in the hands of the Public Building Commission.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: With the budget constraints as they are, all county departments have to continue to be innovated with new ideas and technology to move the county forward in its efficiency in running government. We have seen this in action with the sheriff, county clerk, animal services just to mention a few departments.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes I plan to serve the full term of office.
Why should people vote for you?: With 8 years of experience with the village of Millstadt and six years of current service on the County Board, I feel that I have been doing a good job representing my constituents in District 22. I enjoy the relationships I have with the current County Board. I will continue to work for the betterment of St. Clair County and all of our constituents on the issues facing St. Clair County in the future.
Comments