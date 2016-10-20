Candidate Profile: Mike Baker

Name: Mike Baker
Age: 60
Immediate family members: Jessica and Rachel Baker
Occupation: Retired Business man
Office sought: County Board District 20
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: 4 Year term St Clair County Board
Why are you running?: As a resident of the county, I care about what happens and want to make our county better for all citizens. Over the last 4 years I have voted to lower county taxes and would like the opportunity to continue to lower the counties share of taxes. Continuing to cut cost and waste are important task. Mid America Airport is an asset to our region. Four years ago passenger counts were low, today they are aprox.120,000. I want to continue to push for more passenger flights as well as cargo. Increasing airport activities to lower the tax payers cost and make the airport profitable. I want to protect our farm lands and rights. Continue the county’s veterans support program. I will to do what ever is needed to support Scott Air Force Base as the are the largest employer in the region. Animals are important to me. Being on the Animal Control Committee over the past four years, offering spay and neutering clinics has reduced the at wild cat and dog numbers in the county and working with area animal shelters and rescues, more animals are now being placed. It is my goal for us to be a NO KILL county .
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: What I see as one of biggest issues facing our county is the monies the State of Illinois owes the county and aren't paying. Since I've been in office the county has had reduced the budget each year spending less. To maintain the current path of no tax increases, we need the State of Illinois to live up to their obligations. In this case being frugal is the only choice until the State passes a budget.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: Mid America Airport, today is a plus for our county. It has played a roll in keeping Scott Air Force Base open which has a huge economic impact on our county. North Bay Produce, Boieng, AVMATS and Mid America Airport have over 300 employees, most living and shopping in our county. I believe in the near future the Airport will be profitable. Every surrounding community does now and will see economic benefits in the future. I know the Airport Director has been aggressively seeking other passenger airlines as well as the cargo business.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: The county should put all information on-line including all meetings, minutes, agendas, minutes of meetings. Better roads within the county. I want to see our St. Clair County become a NO-Kill animal county.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes I will serve the full term.
Why should people vote for you?: I have the time and experience to serve the citizens. As a longtime dedicated community volunteer and retired business owner, I share our values and our vision for the future of the county. On the St Clair County Board I have supported issues we all care about like public safety, infrastructure improvements, funding for parks and recreation, providing financial support for our veterans and ensuring we keep Scott Air Force Base from being targeted for closure. I’m Steady, Reliable, Not Flashy and when it comes down to it, all that really matters when you make a choice is experience and track record.
Comments