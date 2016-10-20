Elections 2016

October 20, 2016 12:20 PM

Candidate Profile: Nicholas J. Wiesbrock

Name: Nicholas J. Wiesbrock

Age: 58

Immediate family members: Patricia Wiesbrock, Karen Wiesbrock, Steven Wiesbrock, Kevin Wiesbrock

Occupation: Retired navy chief petty officer, school teacher, and part time driver’s education teacher.

Office sought: County Board member District 11

Party affiliation: Republican

Previous elected positions and years served: None

Why are you running?:Bring in common sense and new ideas into St. Clair County.

What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: One issue I believe needs to be addressed is pensions for part-time employees.

What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: The airport is a drain on the county and taxpayers, this being said, we must find a way to make it profitable or cut our losses and get ride of it.

What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: Stop 1 party (majority for a long time) rule try to cut spending and taxes and reduce government interference.

Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes.

Why should people vote for you?: Fresh common sense ideas, 22 years in the Navy gives me quality leadership skills. I am not and will not be beholden to anyone, will work for what is best for St. Clair County.

