Candidate Profile: Nicholas J. Wiesbrock

Name: Nicholas J. Wiesbrock
Age: 58
Immediate family members: Patricia Wiesbrock, Karen Wiesbrock, Steven Wiesbrock, Kevin Wiesbrock
Occupation: Retired navy chief petty officer, school teacher, and part time driver’s education teacher.
Office sought: County Board member District 11
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: None
Why are you running?:Bring in common sense and new ideas into St. Clair County.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: One issue I believe needs to be addressed is pensions for part-time employees.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: The airport is a drain on the county and taxpayers, this being said, we must find a way to make it profitable or cut our losses and get ride of it.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: Stop 1 party (majority for a long time) rule try to cut spending and taxes and reduce government interference.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes.
Why should people vote for you?: Fresh common sense ideas, 22 years in the Navy gives me quality leadership skills. I am not and will not be beholden to anyone, will work for what is best for St. Clair County.
