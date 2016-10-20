Candidate Profile: Nick Miller

Name: Nick Miller
Age: 34
Immediate family members: Wife, Laura Miller, and son, Maxwell (4 months)
Occupation: Publisher, O’Fallon Weekly
Office sought: St. Clair County Board Member - District 4
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: St. Clair County Board Member (2012-current)
Why are you running?: I am running to provide a voice for the people of my district. Many in my area complain about the county’s lack of road repairs while, at the same time, the county is constantly spending more and more at MidAmerica Airport. I have fought to save taxpayer money, opposing efforts to raise taxes and fees, and that's a fight I plan to continue.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Finances are the biggest issue facing not just St. Clair County but all government in Illinois. Due to the budget games and fiscal mismanagement in Springfield, the problems have all trickled downhill. St. Clair County needs to recognize this will not be a short term problem and plan for long term budget solutions. We spend too much at MidAmerica Airport and don’t recoup enough from it. We need to take a good look at every budget line item and assess its value to the county and taxpayers.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: MidAmerica Airport is an ongoing issue and concern for the county and taxpayers. Each year we spend way too much and, through budget smoke and mirrors, are told by county leaders how the airport is doing well. Unfortunately, the airport does continue to be a budget drain for the county and needs to be addressed. I believe, given how much they use the airport, St. Clair County needs to look into what it would take to pass control of the airport off to the Air Force.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: We live in a day and age where government must run lean and efficient. Every department should be assessed and determined if they are running as efficiently as possible. As an effort to enhance transparency, I would also like to see St. Clair County utilize its website better. Our website is hard to navigate. Additionally, I’d like to see county board meetings, and possibly committee meetings, broadcast online.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes, I plan to serve the full term.
Why should people vote for you?: I believe I have shown myself to be a fiscal conservative dedicated to watching out for everyone’s tax dollars. I have fought to represent the interests of my district and bring to light areas where the county can improve. I humbly ask the people of my district to continue to allow me to do so.
