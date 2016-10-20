Candidate Profile: Bob Trentman

Name: Bob Trentman
Age: 51
Immediate family members: Wife, Kelly Trentman and children Clinton, Emma and Evan.
Occupation: Union Laborer and hod carrier
Office sought: County board member District 14
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions: St. Clair Township trustee for 3.5 years, county board member since 2012.
Why are you running?: I grew up in a struggling single parent household and will never forget where I came from. I realize families need a little help now and then and enjoy helping out. Working with local animal rescues to reach the goal of finding homes for every homeless dog and cat.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Making sure our children have good schools where bullying is not tolerated. Children should not go to bed hungry and have safe neighborhoods to grow up in.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: MidAmerica Airport was built to save Scott Air Force Base from leaving St Clair County years ago. The Public Building Commission should continue to operate the airports day to day operations. Those opposed to the way the airport is being run do not even take the time to show up to monthly meetings where airport issues are discussed.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: I believe county government is run very well. I do not like red tape so if there are any areas where the county can make things work more smoothly for residents we should do it.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes
Why should people vote for you?: I believe I have worked very hard from Shiloh through Swansea helping residents and organizations whenever I could. I am very grateful having been able to represent St. Clair County Board District 14 and will continue to do the best job I can.
