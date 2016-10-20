Candidate Profile: Scott Tieman

Name: Scott D. Tieman
Age: 47
Immediate family members: Tara Myatt-Tieman-Wife, Tyler, Taylor and Samantha Tieman - Children.
Occupation: American Water Laborer of Local 100
Office sought: St. Clair County Board Member District 26
Party affiliation: Democratic
Previous elected positions and years served: none
Why are you running?: I am running to share my new ideas and improve my community. I am running to ensure my three children have a good future here in St. Clair County.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: The biggest issue facing our county is how to build a growing, sustainable economy that offers the kinds of opportunities that will attract young families and give their children the kind of opportunities that will allow them to stay here and raise their own families someday. The foundation of a good economy is strong infrastructure. We need to continue to build the roads and bridges and other infrastructure that will support growth and attract new businesses here. We also need to keep a lid on our tax rates to make our county appealing both to businesses and to families.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: My wife and I recently flew out of MidAmerica Airport. I was impressed by how easy and convenient it was compared to the experience of flying out of Lambert. I am excited about the possibilities at MidAmerica and want to see us continue to make progress in making this a long-term, sustainable operation.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: I am running for the first time for county government, so my perspective is as an outsider. I am anxious to get there and really see how county government operates first hand. My vision for county government is that we all are better served when government is open and transparent to the people it serves and that will be my guiding principle if elected.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes, I plan on serving the entire full term of office. I put a lot of time and effort into winning the primary. I plan on working even harder to win the general election and have a positive impact on St. Clair County.
Why should people vote for you?: I am excited about serving as a new voice on the county board. As a laborer and a father of three, I think I bring a perspective on the issues our county faces that is very much in touch with that of my neighbors. My wife and I love this county and know what it offers to young families. I want to work to build on that and make our county an even better place for our children and their families.
