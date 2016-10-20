Candidate Profile: Steve Gomric

Name: Steve Gomric
Age: 44
Immediate family members: Wife, Amy, Daughter, Avery, Son, Bo.
Occupation: General Manager Gateway Grizzlies
Office sought: St. Clair County Board Member - District 17
Party affiliation: Democrat
Previous elected positions and years served: Stookey Township Trustee for eight years
Why are you running?: I am running to give Belleville and Stookey Township strong representation at the county level. I am running to help the development of the Highway 15 corridor and West Belleville. I am running to help build strong neighborhoods and a better community.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: The biggest issue facing St. Clair County is the budgetary pressure placed on the county by gridlock at the state level. The state government’s lack of fiscal discipline over the past 30 years has led to the current financial crisis.
The state is now failing to fund obligations at the county level. This is a trend that will continue. The burden of the state’s government’s problems will continue to be pushed onto local governments.
Our elected officials will need to exercise fiscal discipline. Until the state of Illinois fixes its financial issues, local officials should not rely on any funds from the state level.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: MidAmerica Airport saved Scott Air Force Base from closing. If it did nothing else but that, it would be worth it.
Money and development follow trade routes. In the Wild West it was trains. In colonial America it was merchant ships in the North Atlantic. Today and in the future, it is and will be planes.
Last year over 100,000 commuter passengers used MidAmerica Airport. MidAmerica airport has attracted companies like Allegiant Airlines and Boeing.
MidAmerica Airport is our trade route. It is a trade route in its infancy. Investing in the airport is an investment in Scott Air Force Base. Investing in MidAmerica is an investment in commuter travel and commercial use. Investing in MidAmerica is an investment in our future.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: I would like to see improvements in the county’s communication and online functions. More specifically, I would like to see a more user-friendly website and mobile site.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes.
Why should people vote for you?: I love where I live.
I have twenty years of business management experience. I have eight years of government experience. I was born here. I was raised here. I am raising my family here. I want my children to be proud of where they live.
