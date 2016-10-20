Candidate Profile: LaKeisha Coleman

Name: LaKeisha D. Coleman
Age: 38
Office sought: St. Clair County Board Member - District 9
Party affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: None
Why are you running?: I’ve been a resident of St. Clair County my entire life. During that time it’s become evident to me that over the last twenty five years or so the county has been run by one party and decisions have been made to benefit the party’s leadership & wealthy business owners. The incumbents have been in position for so long they’ve lost touch with the needs of the community. As a disabled United States Navy veteran I am no longer able to serve my country in a military capacity however I can serve my country by serving my community and if elected I will ensure that decisions are made in the best interest of the people and not the party. I will not vote yes on issues because my party pressures me or tells me to do so. Our district is ready for change and I am running to be our next St. Clair County Board Member so that the voice of District 9 will be heard.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: There are several big issues facing St. Clair County. Among them are a failing airport and increasing property & sales taxes. First and foremost, I am hopeful that the candidates who have the people of St. Clair County’s best interest in mind will be elected. And upon their being elected they will re-evaluate the rising tax increases and turn over complete control of the airport to the Board.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: As previously stated, I believe the initial idea of the airport was great. However, the outcome has been the complete opposite. The airport has turned into a complete money pit. The airports leadership has continued to receive huge bonuses all while the airport continues to financially drain the county and tax payers. In order to determine the best course of action for the airport it is my belief that complete control should be relinquished to the St. Clair County Board.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: Our county can be greatly improved by returning to a government who will represent the voice of all its residents and willingly work across party lines to make decisions in the best interest of the people. I believe implementing term limits will assist in ensuring new perspectives and fresh voices will continually be represented in our county. Likewise, these new perspectives and voices will be embodied within our committees and will result in our streets being repaired, a vested interest in public safety, less crime, lower taxes and a County Board that will engage their community.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes.
Why should people vote for you?: I am asking the residents of District 9 to vote for me because I am not a career politician. I am a resident just like them who is seeking a change in our community that we can see. If elected I will not spend the next 20 years of my life in the position of County Board member however, I will spend 1 – 2 terms making a noticeable difference in our community and then I will step aside so that the young men and women who are coming up after me will step into this role and make a bigger difference than I was able to make. With your support we will make District 9 a better place to live with more job opportunities and lower taxes.
