Last-minute fundraising and spending spikes in Jeff Denham-Michael Eggman race

A top Democratic lawmaker pops up in Modesto on Monday, Oct. 24, the latest proof that both parties are investing heavily in the House race pitting challenger Michael Eggman against Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock.
The Modesto appearance of Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, comes as last-minute contributions flow into Eggman’s and Denham’s campaign coffers and outside groups boost their own spending.
Lujan, who is essentially the chief elected fundraiser and strategist for House Democrats, has already steered significant support toward Eggman’s second challenge to Denham in a district where Democrats claim a 1.2 percent voter registration advantage over Republicans.
$2,171,299 Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spending on behalf of candidate Michael Eggman.
Tellingly, Lujan’s noontime appearance at Eggman’s 15th Street campaign headquarters is billed as “a roundtable discussion on the issues affecting the Latino community and ways to increase voter participation.” Forty three percent of the congressional district’s approximately 739,000 residents in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties are identified as Hispanic or Latino.
In the battle for these votes, Denham has touted his support for comprehensive immigration reform measures that so far have been blocked in the GOP-controlled Congress. Democrats, in turn, have been blasting Denham for his support of presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Beyond Lujan’s appearance, the ongoing fundraising and spending in the 10th Congressional District race underscores the seriousness of the race.
Through all of 2016, records compiled by the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics show, the DCCC has spent $2.1 million supporting Eggman while the conservative Congressional Leadership Fund has spent $1.6 million aiding Denham.
In a two-day period late last week, according to the most recent campaign filings, Denham reported raising $41,600 from supporters ranging from San Joaquin Valley farmers to the political action committees for the Bechtel construction company and the Altria Group, the parent corporation for myriad tobacco firms.
During the same two-day period, Eggman reported receiving a total of $15,600, from supporters including the Congressional Black Caucus and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
