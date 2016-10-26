Candidate Profile: Michael J. Smith

Name: Michael J. Smith
Age: 33
Occupation: Electrician
Office Sought: County Board District 29
Party Affiliation: Republican
Previous Elected Positions: Precinct Committeeman
Why are you running?: For to long the people of St Clair County including myself have been at the mercy of a one partied system that has been continuously reckless with our tax dollars. I am running to give people a voice in how their county is ran. The biggest issue is high taxes. As a younger voter and resident of St Clair County. I am appalled at the overwhelming high taxes. I believe with controlled spending we can bring real growth to the county.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport, and how should the county handle the future of the airport?: MidAmerica Airport was a great idea poorly executed and for over 10 years has failed the tax payers. The future of the airport should be reevaluated. It’s past time the taxpayers should be paying the bill.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: Transparency, A lot of what goes on in the county is hidden behind doors. I want everyone to have the opportunity to know whats going on in their county.
Why should people vote for you?: As a resident of St. Clair county I’m here to make changes that help and support everyone. I’m not a career politician or a yes man. I will fight for us for a better tomorrow.
