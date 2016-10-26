Candidate Profile: Elton Thomas

Name: Elton Thomas
Age: 40
Immediate family members: Mother, children and family
Occupation: Carpenter
Office Sought: County Board District 2
Party Affiliation: Republican
Previous elected positions and years served: Precinct Committeeman for two terms
Why are you running?: I’m running to be a voice for the people.
What is the biggest issue facing St. Clair County, and how should elected officials and county staff approach it?: Poverty in the African-American community. This always has been an issue but nobody seems to care. We must bring opportunities in these areas. Allow small business to be formed by its citizens.
What are your views on MidAmerica Airport and should the county handle the future of the airport?: According to what I’ve read, it’s a money pit, with no future but I would need more time to study it and its future here.
What improvements do you want to see in how the county is run?: The poor areas need the same chances that people have up the hill.
Do you plan to serve the full term of office?: Yes.
Why should people vote for you?: I’ll like to be the voice for the forgotten ones. I’ll like to be a voice for the poor. I’ll like to use this position for good.
Comments