Candidate Profile: Tammy Duckworth

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind Pause

1:16 C.J. Baricevic for 12th Congressional District

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

1:44 How did Belleville District 201 teachers help students top state average test scores?

0:46 High school culinary contest

1:27 Paul Jarvis does a mean Willie Nelson

0:57 Chester Police officer killed in crash during pursuit

1:32 Edwardsville kicker talks overtime playoff win over Oak Park