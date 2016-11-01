FBI director said four weeks ago it was too close to Election Day to blame Russia

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
FBI director James Comey was worried four weeks ago about impacting the presidential election by stating that Russia was meddling in the campaign and chose not to include his agency on a letter released by the Department of Homeland Security on the issue, say multiple sources in the FBI.
On Friday, less than two weeks before Election Day, Comey released a letter announcing new emails are being looked at by the FBI related to Hillary Clinton’s private server.
Clinton is adamant the FBI has “no case” against her.
“I am sure they will reach the same conclusion when they looked at my emails for the last year — there is no case here,” Clinton said at an Ohio rally on Monday.
Newsweek discovered that Donald Trump’s companies destroyed thousands of emails, digital records and documents demanded in official proceedings like lawsuits for decades. Often, destroying the documents violated court orders.
Voters in Utah and most parts of Connecticut must register today to be eligible on Nov. 8. In 15 states plus the District of Columbia it is possible to register at the polls on Election Day. The deadline to register in the remaining states has passed.
CNN cut ties with Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile
The polls open nationally in 7 days. Let’s get started.
Comey didn’t want to interfere with Russia, but sent the email letter four weeks later
Four weeks ago the Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a joint statement saying that Russia was likely behind hacks which produced revelatory information about Clinton and her inner circle.
The FBI didn’t issue a statement, and multiple unnamed sources say Comey didn’t want to interfere with the election which was four weeks away when the statement was released on October 7.
But on Friday, Comey released a letter saying that new emails related to Clinton’s private server were under investigation. It was discovered Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her estranged husband Anthony Weiner had messages on their electronic devices that could be new information into the longstanding investigation.
“I am sure a lot of you may be asking what this new email story is about and why in the world the FBI would decide to jump into the election with no evidence of any wrongdoing with just days to go,” Clinton said on Monday. “That is a good question.”
“And first of all, for those of you who are concerned about my using personal email, I understand, and as I said, I am not making excuses,” Clinton said. “I have said it was a mistake and I regret it, and now they apparently want to look at emails of one of my staffers, and by all means they should look at them, and I am sure they will reach the same conclusion when they looked at my emails for the last year — there is no case here.”
Trump’s companies destroyed thousands of official documents for years
While Clinton is being criticized for deleting emails, Trump’s companies are also found of deleting material.
Trump’s companies have deleted or hidden thousands of documents in the course of court proceedings, causing his legal opponents to spend time on legal fees and court costs for documents that rarely surfaced.
Read our latest cover story on how Donald Trump's companies destroyed or hid key documents. https://t.co/ZrmTyqsuGz pic.twitter.com/qqkLgPkElb— Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 31, 2016
CNN cuts ties with DNC chair
Donna Brazile was named interim DNC chair in July after Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced to step down due to claims that she supported Clinton during the Democratic primary over Bernie Sanders.
Now Brazile is facing her own issues after WikiLeaks released emails showing she relayed debate information to the Clinton campaign during the primary.
3rd email shows CNN's Donna Brazile rigging Clinton v Sanders debate by leaking more questions to Clinton in advance https://t.co/v9ScXfB1zb pic.twitter.com/d1SpNQgl3n— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 31, 2016
“CNN never gave Brazile access to any questions, prep material, attendee list, background information or meetings in advance of a town hall or debate,” the network said in a statement. “We are completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor.”
Links of note
Clinton campaign accuses FBI director of blatant double standard with email inquiry (McClatchy)
Trump should be taken seriously but not literally, PayPal founder says (McClatchy)
Spanish-only campaign plan plays to Kaine’s, and Clinton’s, strengths in Arizona (McClatchy)
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments