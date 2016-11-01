Candidate profile: Jack Minner

NAME: Jack Minner
AGE: 81
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Wife - JaNette / Children - 5
OCCUPATION: Owner/Operator "Jack's 66 Service" for 46 Years (retired)
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board District 18
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITION: Madison County Board District 18 - 2000 to Present
Why are you running for this office?
After serving for 16 years (14 years as Chairman of Finance Committee), I will still strive to lower the tax levy as we have done by 5 perent over the past 3 years. I will remain an independent and impartial voice for Madison County Taxpayers.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
Continue to streamline departments to provide more service at less cost.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
Continue to improve levees to 500 years if possible and implement storm water master plan to reduce flooding in industrial areas in west edge of Edwardsville.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
The County Board has cut the county's portion of the property tax the past two years, and is proposing a cut again next year. We have done this without cutting public safety funding. The general fund tax rate cut that is on the ballot will cut public safety funding, so I cannot support it. I support property tax relief, but not at the expense of the safety of the community.
Why should the voters elect you?
I will continue my record of transparency and accountability to all Taxpayers of Madison County.
Comments