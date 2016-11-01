Candidate profile: Kathy Goclan

NAME: Kathy Goclan
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: Husband, two married sons & five grandchildren
OCCUPATION: Insurance Agent- retired after 27 years
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board District 19
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITIONS: none
Why are you running for this office?
I feel my conservative views can make a difference bringing us in the 21st Century - taxpayers are burdened and we need to review and revise policy and procedures to cut cost.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
Reject the pension and benefits for part-time elected positions. Re-evaluate property taxes.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
Abolish cronyism - if your resume doesn't qualify you for a position then you shouldn't be appointed just because you're a friend. Also, if you retire from a government job within the county, city etc and you wish to pursue another job, it should be in the private sector and not the same entity you retired from - you are denying a younger person in the community an opportunity.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
Yes - I feel we have enough of a cushion - need to cut unnecessary spending.
Why should the voters elect you?
Integrity and honesty - regardless of party affiliation, I believe that when you are elected to a position, you should do what's right for the majority.
