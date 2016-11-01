Candidate profile: Kelly Tracy

NAME: Kelly Tracy
AGE: 38
OCCUPATION: Owner of Kelly Tracy Ad & Design
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board, District #4
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITIONS: Nine years on Madison County Board
Why are you running for this office?
As a business owner in my district for the past 13 years, I know what it takes to keep jobs in Madison County and I know the responsibilities of working families in our county. For this reason I have a strong commitment to hold the line on property taxes, maintain a balanced budget, provide service and assistance to residents and keep Madison County a quality area to raise a family.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
I am continuing my public service on the board so that the people of my district have a true voice to represent them. They deserve to have someone that represents people, not a party. I am very active in the community and always try to represent the people and their opinions, not my own. A public servant should be just that, a servant to their constituents and not have an agenda of their own. People deserve to have a voice on the board and I give them that.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
I would like to continue my work on the Finance Committee and hold the line on property taxes. I have successfully helped reduce the rate in my time on the board and I want to make sure that continues. I vow to uphold the strong values of the people of this area and maintain the integrity that District 4 can be proud of.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
In my time on the board the county's tax levee has been 0 percent or had a reduction. This year alone, the tax rate will be reduced 2.3 percent. An across-the-board cut would result in cutting the largest portion of the budget, which is law enforcement. I believe that a broad-stroke cut like this proposal is reckless. As a member of the Finance Committee it is important that I am a watchdog for the county to make sure that spending is kept at a minimum to insure that taxes will continue to be reduced. It is also important to keep the county’s finances in the black and have reserves to continue operations in the future.
Why should the voters elect you?
As a business owner and someone that is very active in the community I feel that I truly have my constituents needs in mind with every vote that I place. I work very hard to make sure that the people that I represent feel that they have someone that listens to what their needs are and places votes on their behalf. I work for people, not for a political party and I think that the people of Madison County deserve to have someone that will always stand up for what is right on their behalf.
