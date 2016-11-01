Candidate profile: Liz Dalton

NAME: Elizabeth "Liz" Dalton
AGE: 70
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: three step daughters, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren
OCCUPATION: Retired after 34 years as a merchandise controller; work part time as box office manager for Convention Center
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board member for District #28
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITION: Served on the Collinsville City Council--6 years, resigned when elected to the county board 4 years ago.
Why are you running for this office?
I enjoy serving the people in Collinsville.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
I have always held Collinsville as a number one priority in my life and have been involved in the community by belonging to organizations and volunteering where I can be helpful. I've been involved in government along time as a wife of Fred, a county board member then mayor and councilman. After his passing I ran for the city and then the county board, so I feel I have the knowledge, but still have more to learn and above all I love to serve the citizens to the best of my ability.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
Everything can always be improved, but you have to have the cooperation of others to make changes, the board works will together from either party and hopefully we can continue to work for the good of the people we represent in Madison County.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
No, the 5-cent cut will be such a small issue in your tax bill that most people will not even realize the deduction, but the impact on the county will be felt and could possibly effect the police and other services now provided by the county. Yes, we have reserves, but you have to keep money back for uncertain times as we are having with our state government they could cut the county as well as local government funding at any time, so we have to keep a reserve. Madison County has stayed in the black through all the economic downturns that have occurred.
Why should the voters elect you?
I am born and raised in Collinsville and I care deeply for my community and the wonderful people that live here, and I'm always available to help them in any way I can.
