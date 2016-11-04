Trey Gowdy’s funny campaign ad: Inconsistent haircuts

South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, who rose to national prominence through his Benghazi committee, has taken more that a little ribbing for his, well, interesting hair styles.
After all, Esquire Magazine once ran an article on his “15 worst haircuts.” GQ Magazine, in a Harry Potter reference, noted he had “the most Slytherin hair in all Congress.” In a political ad released November 2, the incumbent representative in the state’s 4th Congressional District, picks up that theme, and pokes a bit fun at himself.
Set to a lighthearted musical background, Gowdy’s new ad shows a gathering in what looks to be a South Carolina barber shop. Three men, two barbers and a patron, are discussing Gowdy, while a fourth is hidden behind a newspaper.
Don’t know about that hair, though– a barber in a new Trey Gowdy campaign ad
The ad begins with an image of Gowdy on a television news program discussing Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s emails issue.
One of the men notes, “That Trey Gowdy...” and another adds “The man’s fearless.” They note he’s “fighting Obamacare, Hillary and wasteful spending.”
Then one notes, “Know what I like most: Gowdy’s consistent-”
“Conservative.”
One adds “Got a good head on his shoulders.”
At which point a barber pauses in thought before adding, “Don’t know about that hair, though.”
Which is when Gowdy lowers his newspaper and, smiling, asks, “You do remember I’m still sitting here?”
The congressman then closes the ad by noting that, “for some reason, I approve this message.”
