Elections 2016

November 7, 2016 2:24 PM

Clinton closes the enthusiasm gap with Trump

By David Lightman

dlightman@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

Hillary Clinton’s voters are now more enthusiastic than Donald Trump’s supporters.

A new CBS News Poll, conducted Nov. 2 through Sunday, found “Clinton has now closed the enthusiasm gap.”

Fifty-three percent of her backers are now eagerly voting for her. Fifty-one percent of Trump loyalists feel the same way about their vote for him.

And more Clinton voters, 56 percent, said they strongly favored the former secretary of state. Forty-eight percent of Trump voters strongly support him.

What do the polls mean?

Polling numbers can range drastically from poll to poll, sometimes showing one presidential contender far ahead of the other while another shows the two neck-and-neck. How do you know what to believe?

Natalie Fertig McClatchy

Just a week ago, Trump was ahead on the enthusiasm meter. It’s difficult to say why things have switched. FBI Director James Comey said Oct. 28 that the agency was looking at additional investigative information involving Clinton in connection with an email server she used while secretary of state. Sunday, he told congressional leaders the agency stands by its position earlier and will not recommend charges.

David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Three things Hillary Clinton should do now that she's clinched the nomination

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos