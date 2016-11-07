Candidate profile: Ross Breckenridge

NAME: Ross Breckenridge
AGE: 35
IMMEDIATE FAMILY: wife, Courtney, and daughters, Scarlett (3) and Sienna (1)
OCCUPATION: Senior Public Services Manager, CMS
OFFICE SOUGHT: Madison County Board District 26
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
PREVIOUS ELECTED POSITIONS: Glen Carbon Village Trustee - 2011 to present
Why are you running for this office?
I believe government should work for you. That means rolling up my sleeves to get the job done – no matter how big or small the issue. I did just that while serving on the Village Board and I’ll do the same on the County Board. As a Trustee, I worked to address critical issues such as infrastructure, economic development, and public safety.
What would be your top priority if elected or re-elected?
Nothing is more important than providing for our families. As a father of two young girls, I want to give them the world. As an elected official, I want to keep as much money in your pocket as possible. That’s what I did on the Village Board, when I voted to lower property taxes, and that’s what I’ll do for Madison County.
What other changes or improvements would you seek in this office?
There has been a breakdown of trust in government, and I believe public officials must hold themselves to the highest standard of public service and conduct themselves with respect and integrity.
Madison County is considering a 5-cent cut to its property tax rate. Are you in favor? Why or why not?
As a Village Trustee, I have repeatedly voted to reduce our taxes and will work with my fellow County Board members to do the same.
Why should the voters elect you?
For me, public service is all about helping people. The best part of being an elected official is meeting the wonderful people that make up our neighborhoods and working together to get things done. I consider myself blessed to be able to raise my girls in such a vibrant community, and my goal is to make sure it stays that way for us and for our future. As a Trustee, I never hesitate to give my cell phone number to constituents to answer questions or listen to concerns and I look forward to bringing that same level of engagement to the County Board.
Comments