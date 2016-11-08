Omarosa in the White House? She’d be happy to serve in a Trump administration

Omarosa Manigault says she’d be honored to serve the United States – if Donald Trump wins the presidency tonight and calls her to serve.
One of Trump’s most-high profile advisers, the former star of Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality TV show, was among the Trump contingent gathering in a hotel ballroom at the New York Hilton Midtown Tuesday night to watch returns.
Manigault said she had already taken leave from her church and the California state military reserve. But, she added, “it is an honor to serve your country, and if Mr. Trump called me to serve this great nation, I would proudly do whatever role he deems my talents are significant for.”
Less than an hour before the first polls were to close, she said both candidates had already written acceptance and concession speeches, but asked if she had seen either of Trump’s, she demurred.
“No, that’s above my pay grade,” she said.
She was dismissive of Republican Party officials who have spurned Trump, amid reports that former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, didn’t vote for Trump.
“If they love the party and what conservative values mean, you support the party,” she said. “You put your personal feelings aside, and if you don’t support the party and if the results don’t go our way, then believe me, the voters will hold you accountable.”
Trump’s director of African-American outreach, Manigault said she expects Trump to do well among black and Hispanic voters, despite polls that suggest otherwise.
“African-Americans aren’t feeling her,” she said of Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. “They’re not passionate about her. They’re not buying what she’s selling. In my community so many people are hurting and they need change but they just don’t trust her.”
She defended Trump’s remarks this week that his campaign would be a waste of time, money and energy if he doesn’t win, saying it was his prerogative.
“Every candidate goes through the range of emotions,” she said. “Until you’ve gone through this process, you can’t judge him for having an honest reaction to everything he’s put in.”
She said Trump’s campaign has sparked a “movement.”
“People’s lives have been changed,” she said. “He has changed the political landscape and it will never be the same.”
He has changed the political landscape and it will never be the same Omarosa Manigault
But she wouldn’t say whether Trump will stay active in politics if he doesn’t win.
“I would not make the mistake of ever speaking for Mr. Trump, because he does so well with being candid and direct with the voters,” she said. “He’ll tell them what his future plans are.”
Lesley Clark: 202-383-6054, @lesleyclark
Comments