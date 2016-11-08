Surrounded by family, Clinton waits for news

Hillary Clinton was spending Tuesday night at a New York hotel suite watching the election returns come in with her family.
“We felt confident this morning and into the afternoon,” a Clinton aide said, speaking only on the condition of anonymity in order to be more candid. “Nothing has changed that.”
Family members include former President Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton, son-in-law Marc Mezvinsky and her granddaughters, the aide said. The oldest granddaughter, Charlotte, was wearing what the aide described as “a very adorable Hillary-themed dress,” complete with Clinton’s H logo with the forward arrow.
Others at the hotel: Huma Abedin, Jennifer Palmieri, Jon Davidson, Tina Flournoy, Robby Mook and Philippe Reines. They dined on a buffet spread in the hallway that included salmon, roasted carrots, vegan pizza and fries.
At about 7:15 p.m., aides Dan Schwerin, Megan Rooney and Jake Sullivan worked with Hillary and Bill Clinton on her remarks for about 35 minutes.
Across town at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, supporters were waiting for Clinton, who is expected to speak later. They heard from New York Gov. Andrews Cuomo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, singer Katy Perry and Khizr Khan, whose son was a U.S. service member killed in Iraq. Hundreds more were waiting outside.
