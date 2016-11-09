Clinton en route to deliver concession speech

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

1:56 Ken Bone casts his ballot Tuesday morning in Shiloh

2:48 Red sweater Internet sensation Ken Bone reflects on debate, celebrity

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:36 Trump thanks Clinton for her public service and a hard-fought campaign

2:05 Mike Bost wins 12th Congressional District

4:04 Blinded Belleville policeman Jon Brough talks about his struggles, triumphs

2:25 Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man