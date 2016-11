Clinton blames Comey letters for stopping her momentum and turning out Trump voters

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House Pause

0:23 Slow motion: Did Mater Dei score winning points or not?

2:25 Triad football coach talks Saturday playoff loss to Morris

0:36 Two point conversion falls short in One point Mater Dei loss

1:50 Fourth quarter Mater Dei drive falls short in 4A quarterfinal

0:32 Speaker at Belleville Veterans Day ceremony urges everyone to thank vets

1:12 Jacob Bornemann Brazilian Ju Jitsu

1:33 Mascoutah girls volleyball coach talks about semifinal loss at state tourney

1:18 The Hop House Southern Eatery in O'Fallon