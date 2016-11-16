‘No way,’ Claire McCaskill says of possible pick of Kris Kobach as Trump AG

1:27 Rodney Davis honors Officer Blake Snyder on House Floor Pause

1:12 Painting for a cancer cure

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:34 Heading to the woods for deer hunting? Here's the prediction from bow hunters

2:16 Coach of the Year honors for Althoff boys basketball coach

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa