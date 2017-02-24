Candidate Profile: David Bone

Name: David H. Bone
Age: 56
Town: Stookey Township
Office seeking: Township Supervisor
Occupation: Attorney
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Stookey Township Supervisor since 2005
Why are you running? I am running because I want to continue to fight for and help the residents of Stookey Township in whatever manner I can by using all available resources to protect and improve their lives, neighborhoods, streets and property.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government’s role is to help its residents in any manner it can to protect and improve their lives, neighborhoods, streets and property.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Looking for someone interested in serving the community by helping people in whatever way you can with the resources that are available to use.
What is the most important issue facing Stookey Township? How would you approach it? The most important issues facing Stookey Township are police protection, maintaining and improving neighborhoods, maintaining and improving the streets and keeping sewer rates reasonable. In order to accomplish these goals, tax dollars must be spent wisely, complaints and problems by the residents must be acted upon and resolved and the Supervisor must be proactive in helping the community.
Why should people vote for you? In the past 11 years I have fought for and helped the residents of Stookey Township in any way I could to protect and improve their lives, neighborhoods, streets and property and I intend to do it for four more years.
