Candidate Profile: Robert Buechler

Name: Robert Buechler
Age: 60
Immediate Family members: He and his wife Dixie have five grown children, 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Town: Belleville
Office seeking: St. Clair Township Supervisor
Occupation: Operator - St Clair Township for 13 years
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Vice President, Oil, Chemical & Atomic Workers Union – 1983-1984
Why are you running? What I have seen in the past four yeas has depleted the moral of the workers and citizens of the township. Enough is enough. I would like to see the people of the township get the services they need and are entitled to.
What is your view on township government and its role? As 13 year employee of the township, I have firsthand experience of the importance in the services we provide at a cost affordable for all. All employees of the township, including myself, take great pride in the work they do.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? To oversee the day to day operations of the general town, parks, sewer and general assistance funds. Fulfill all the responsibilities and duties as the chairman of the St. Clair Township Board of Trustees.
What is the most important issue facing St. Clair Township? How would you approach it? I would like to, once again, build strong ties with the Village of Swansea and other surrounding communities and work together for the benefit of all the township residents. I would like to work on and possibly lower the current township sewer rates. I would like to see an adequate number of workers to properly maintain both the sewer department and the road services. I would like to see funds allocated to the appropriate departments.
St. Clair Township has had its share of controversy lately including sewer rates and the number of employees in the highway department. What are your views on these issues? Yes, that is correct, St. Clair Township has had its share of controversy lately. The key word is lately, let’s say within the last eight years. In my opinion, all of the controversy could have been avoided if you had a fair, INFORMED and honest board intact. The citizens of St. Clair Township deserve better. The unfair sewer rate increase that occurred during the Swansea sewer negotiations are a perfect example of government at its worst and needs to be addressed. Relying on one person’s opinion is not good government. The Village of Swansea won, and the citizens of St. Clair Township lost.
Why should people vote for you? I feel that people should vote for me because I want what is best for the community. I want to be the voice for the people. I have been involved with the township for many years and want to see unity and resident support return to the township. I want the residents to feel comfortable in voicing their concerns and talking openly about issues. I will strive for more transparency and less closed meeting sessions. I am looking forward to working together as a team with the board of trustees.
