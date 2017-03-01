Candidate Profile: Courtney M. Hoffman II

Name: Courtney M. Hoffman II
Age: 39
Town: East St. Louis
Office seeking: East St. Louis Township Supervisor
Occupation: Illinois and Missouri Real Estate Broker, Certified General Appraiser, Claims Adjuster, Stock Trader w/200 Million Traded and Local Business Owner.
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None. However I was a 2015 East St Louis Mayoral Candidate. Chairman of We The People’s Party
Why are you running? I am running to reduce and ultimately eliminate poverty from my community. I am running to bring accountability and credibility back to the township. I am running to develop businesses in which all 27,000 citizens of East St Louis Township will own, work and receive profits from via a joint Public-Private Partnership.
What is your view on township government and its role? I personally think the township is a vital unit of government. In most communities, the township deals with real estate assessments, roads and bridges and aiding the neediest. However, in East St. Louis the only function is to aid the poor. I also think that this unit of government can do much more than providing an employment center for local political felon and associates.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? As Township supervisor, your duties are to provide increases in the lives of people you serve by developing systems that would ultimately eliminate poverty from your township. Develop employment opportunities that will allow the citizens of the township to own, work and receive profits, which will provide increases to their lives and reduce poverty. Also, reducing operational cost and increasing assistance to citizens of the township.
What is the most important issue facing East St. Louis Township? How would you approach it? The level of poverty is East St Louis Township is just mind blowing. As township supervisor, I would develop a system by which the township would partner in a public private partnership to 1) I identify all issue which make us so poor. 2) Educated ourselves on all solutions for each of those issues. 3) Implement every possible solution until we find a solution that work.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent? As township supervisor, I would eliminate the ease of access to the township’s funds. I would completely end use of all credit cards. I would require two signatures on any amount over $300 and three signatures for amounts over $5,000. I would also request an audit upon taking office and every year thereafter.
Why should people vote for you? Well, let me say it like this. Have you ever stood in line at any store and the customer in front of you started paying for their goods with quarters, nickels and dimes. It looks like they have been saving that money for a long time. That hurts my heart to see things like that. I find myself paying for those goods for them 100 percent of the time. In my community, 47 percent of the people are living in poverty “paying with change” and it is time for someone to care enough for our poor to convert that change payers to dollar bill payers. My desire is to see all citizens doing well in East St Louis so that the City of East St. Louis can do well again.
