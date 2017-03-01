Candidate profile: Curt Edwards

Name: Curt Edwards
Age: 60
Immediate family members: Cathy Edwards
Town: Pontoon Beach
Office seeking: Nameoki Township Trustee
Occupation: General Manager Foodservice Distribution Company
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Current Nameoki Township Trustee since 2013
Why are you running? To continue to serve the residents of Nameoki Township and maintain a balanced budget. Over the last four years we have not increased the operating budgets and I will continue working to protect the way our tax dollars are spent. I want to continue working with the Township Supervisor to explore ways to reduce the budgets while not sacrificing vital services. I also want to work with the Highway Commissioner to develop a comprehensive plan to improve road repairs, storm water drainage and litter/trash clean up.
What is your view on township government and its role? The Township Government’s role is to provide services to its residents that are not otherwise provided by a city or village. The Township provides road maintenance to unincorporated areas and supports the villages and cities that lie within its borders, maintains parks/recreation areas for the children, and provides general assistance to qualified residents for necessities of food, shelter and emergency relief. The Township is also responsible for the assessment of all real estate property within the township limits.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? The Township Trustees are responsible for certifying tax levies, adopting the annual budget and appropriation ordinances for the Township, Road and Bridge, and General Assistance funds. Also responsible for auditing and approving all Township expenses and bills submitted by the various departments. The Trustees also work closely with the Supervisor and Clerk in establishing their Township policies. The Township Assessor and Highway Commissioner establish their own policies as they see fit to effectively run their departments.
What is the most important issue facing Nameoki Township? How would you approach it? Over the last few years we have had some major weather events that have produced a large volume of rain water going through our drainage system. As with any events such as these it magnifies weaknesses within the drainage system not only in the Township but area wide. The Township Supervisor, Highway Commissioner and Trustees need to work with local, county, state and federal officials to develop ways to improve storm water drainage. The Township cannot fix these issues by itself; it will take the combined efforts of all area governments to resolve.
Why should people vote for you? I have always conducted myself in a professional manner and have taken the responsibility as Nameoki Township Trustee very seriously. I will continue to ensure our tax dollars are being spent appropriately. I will work closely with the Supervisor, Highway Commissioner and the other Trustees to maintain a balanced budget. I appreciate your vote!
