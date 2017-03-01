Candidate profile: John ‘Eric’ Foster

Name: John “Eric” Foster
Age: 50
Immediate family members: Respondent skipped this question
Town: Granite City
Office seeking: Nameoki Township Trustee
Occupation: General contractor
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? My main purpose for running is to see that the Township is operating as efficiently as it can to provide the services people expect from the township.
What is your view on township government and its role? The township provides many services to its residents that would otherwise be neglected due to their geographical location.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Seeking qualified applicants to fulfill the following part-time government position. Experience with departmental budgets, human resources and governmental procedures necessary.
What is the most important issue facing Nameoki Township? How would you approach it? To answer that question would be premature as I do not have all of the information available about the township as far as fiscal responsibilities, contractual obligations, etc.
Why should people vote for you? Owning and operating a business for over 23 years has afforded me many trials and tribulations, much of the same as any other business. It is through this that I feel my experience will allow me to offer the Township some ideas to run as efficiently as possible within the parameters allowed.
