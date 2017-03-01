Candidate profile: Lola Cline

Name: Lola Cline
Age: 66
Immediate family members: I’m a widow, I have a daughter Traci, a son Al, six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Town: Caseyville
Office seeking: Village Clerk
Occupation: Retired
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I have lived in Caseyville for 44 years and it has become a huge part of me.
What is the most important issue facing the Village of Caseyville? How would you approach it? As far as Village Clerk, it’s very important to assure the board members have adequate time to review the meeting agenda and to assure Open Meetings Act is adhered to.
What are your qualifications to lead the village clerk’s office? I can and will devote full-time to my position.
What are your plans to improve operations in the village clerk’s office? To rapidly acquire and assimilate knowledge of the provisions of the Village, Village Ordinances and State Regulations, relating to operation of the office and Village Government. The ability to communicate the same to office staff, other village officials and the public.
Why should people vote for you? Being a long term resident of Caseyville and involved over the years in community affairs, the residents of Caseyville know that I would fulfill my elected duties.
