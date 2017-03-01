Candidate profile: Michael T. Foley

Name: Michael T.Foley
Town: Collinsville
Immediate family members: Single
Office you are seeking: Collinsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Sales consultant
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Current Collinsville Township trustee, former school board member Collinsville Unit #10
Why are you running? To ensure Collinsville Township keeps running right and work hard for its residents and their needs while also making sure you stay fiscally responsible at the same time. Plus keep the services we provide and remain or add to them within the budget.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is great — the grassroots form of all government for over 130 years. The “biggest bang for the buck” for taxpayers. As well as keeping taxes as low as possible.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? To be responsive, loyal, honest, have integrity, be committed, have fiscal responsibility and be open to the residents’ concerns, ideas, needs and/or address their problems.
What is the most important issue facing Collinsville township? How would you approach it? To ensure we have a state budget soon as we have residents of all ages affected day-to-day and they need our voice with calls, letters, emails, etc. to make this happen.
How would you ensure township funds are appropriately spent? As a township trustee, your job is to be a steward of all things in the township, but most importantly is to watchdog the way funds are spent.
Why should people vote for you? I believe in working for all residents as hard as I can with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and help them as much as I/we can to ensure they have a voice in the election in early voting or on Tuesday, April 4th.
