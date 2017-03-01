Candidate profile: Chris Guy

Name: Chris Guy
Age: 34
Immediate Family members: Cara Guy, wife.
Town: Maryville
Office seeking: Maryville Trustee
Occupation: Deputy Communications Director, Illinois House Minority Leader
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Collinsville Township Trustee 2013-Present
Why are you running? I'm running to ensure Maryville continues to be a safe community to live and raise a family. Maryville continues to make progress, I want to keep Maryville moving forward — not backwards.
What is the most important issue facing the Maryville Village Board? How would you approach it? Maryville grew fast over the last two decades, resulting in homeowners having to carry the property tax burden to keep the village operating. The Village Board has done a good job of living within its means without raising taxes during this time. However, we need more economic growth to ease the tax burden placed on homeowners. Maryville is in a prime location for potential restaurants and retail growth along Illinois 159 and I-55. If we can keep our current businesses in the community while bringing quality and unique business growth to Maryville, then we can continue to grow and maintain quality services while decreasing the property tax burden placed on homeowners. We just need to find a good balance of economic growth without hurting the curb appeal of our safe and clean community.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? I envision the job description for Maryville Trustee to include the following:
-Remember the taxpayers hired you to work for them.
-Listen to the residents needs and wants.
-Promote what is best for Maryville any place, any time.
-Operate by living within your means, don't spend more than what's in the bank.
-At the end of the day, be able to look yourself in the mirror knowing you did what is best for Maryville and its residents which elected you to serve in their best interests.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Promote economic growth in Maryville along Illinois 159 and I-55. More growth will lead to lower property taxes for homeowners. Support balanced budgets, live within our means and say no to elected official pay raises.
Why should people vote for you? I have a plan for Maryville:
-Support balanced budgets.
-No pay raises for elected officials.
-Oppose unnecessary tax and fee increases.
-Promote economic growth —resulting in lower property taxes for homeowners.
