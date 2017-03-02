Candidate profile: Donna Green

Name: Donna Green
Age: 53
Immediate family members: Phil, husband; Dereck, Carrie, Owynn and Abram; Scott, Stephanie, Hosea and Adelaide; Brittany, Josh, Jocelyn and Caleb
Town: Collinsville
Office seeking: Collinsville City Councilwoman
Occupation: Business Development Manager
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? I knew when I left my career in St Louis to help my husband and son with their business that I wanted to get reconnected to my city. I did that by joining the Chamber of Commerce, becoming a member of the Uptown Development Commission, attending city council meetings, and learning as much as I could about the city of Collinsville.
What I began learning saddened me. I have always been proud to live in Collinsville, and through my involvement, I was learning that the perception of Collinsville had changed drastically from what it was when I first moved here. As a homeowner, I have learned first-hand about the decline in property values, and that the real estate market was experiencing problems due to the perceptions of our city and schools. I also learned about the many challenges that Collinsville faces with its demographics and location. What I fail to see, however, are the challenges and perceptions as problems, but more as opportunities.
One of the ways I decided to begin making a difference was to create an event which showcased our city and its businesses, organizations, and school district. With the support of the city and the schools, C3, the Collinsville Community Collaboration took place on August 11, 2016, and was a huge success. This event served approximately 800 residents and provided an opportunity for 50 realtors to have one-on-one conversations with city leaders, unit 10 leaders and local business owners. What I didn’t realize at the time was that C3 was only the beginning of the opportunities I want to create in our community. I’m more motivated now than ever to make a difference in and serve the city of Collinsville.
My decision to run for city council comes from both my love for this city and my desire to truly make a difference here. I want to be a leader in this community who is positive, hard-working, and who is always focused on what is best for the city as a whole.
What is the most important issue facing the Collinsville City Council? How would you approach it? I believe one of the biggest issues facing the City Council right now is lack of trust. Our residents need to know that our city leaders are making decisions that are best for the community as a whole. I would approach that by showing them that I am trust worthy. I will be open to listening to the concerns of our community. They will learn how much I care by me being out with the people either working at and attending events. I will be a very visible city leader.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Candidate must be a hard working, positive person that is a good listener and willing to be open minded and eager to work with others.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I would keep costs down by bringing in more businesses. The tax dollars generated by those businesses would keep the property taxes down for the residents and would provide the additional funds needed for services. I would also make sure that those additional tax dollars are used the best way possible to benefit everyone.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I am an honest, hardworking and dedicated leader who will always put the needs of our city above my own. I intend to work with the people, listening to what our community wants and not being afraid to push to make it happen.
