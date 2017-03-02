Candidate profile: Donna Green

2:08 Belleville West basketball's EJ Liddell talks about 43-point game Pause

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Illinois, kill at least 2

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

5:06 Teachers union president reacts to school district's plan to reduce deficit

1:29 An inside look at the Swansea Fish Stand

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:39 'She was in the doorway when the storm hit' and the house collapsed

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant