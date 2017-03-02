Candidate profile: Tyrone Echols

Name: Tyrone Echols
Age: 79
Home: Venice
Office I am seeking: Mayor, City of Venice
Occupation: Mayor
Elected Offices and terms served: Mayor, 34 years; Precinct committee member, 16 years; Alderman, 6 years.
Why are you running? To continue the upgrading of our community, removing derelict buildings. Incidentally, there is no salary for the Mayor’s position, which I serve proudly and willingly.
What is the most important issue facing the City of Venice? How would you approach it? Continue to attract businesses and increase the revenue produced by means of sales taxes that businesses provide.
If you were writing a job description for the position you are seeking, what would it say? I have the most experience and proven dedication to helping others.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? To continue our frugality when spending taxpayer money.
Why should people vote for you? I have an established record of open, honest government.
