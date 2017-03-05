Candidate profile: Ronzell “Ronnie” Williams

Name: Ronzell “Ronnie” Williams
Age: 46
Home: Madison
Please list your immediate family members: Married to Sheila Truitt-Williams
Office you are seeking: Alderman, third ward, Madison.
Occupation: Madison County Transit Route Driver
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
What is the most important issue facing the City of Madison? I will focus on bringing more businesses to our community, like a grocery store and other business opportunities that will bring jobs into our community. I will focus on social issues that are hindering the growth and development of our community. I will focus on finding ways to provide programs and job opportunities to help our youth succeed.
