Candidate profile: Ronzell “Ronnie” Williams

March 5, 2017 12:10 PM

Name: Ronzell “Ronnie” Williams

Age: 46

Home: Madison

Please list your immediate family members: Married to Sheila Truitt-Williams

Office you are seeking: Alderman, third ward, Madison.

Occupation: Madison County Transit Route Driver

Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None

What is the most important issue facing the City of Madison? I will focus on bringing more businesses to our community, like a grocery store and other business opportunities that will bring jobs into our community. I will focus on social issues that are hindering the growth and development of our community. I will focus on finding ways to provide programs and job opportunities to help our youth succeed.

