Candidate Profile: Justin Renner

Name: Justin P. Renner
Age: 37
Family: Wife – Rachel, Children – Joshua, Jameson and Rebecca
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: Caseyville Township Trustee
Occupation: Assistant Foreman - Public Works - Wastewater Division
Previous Offices: This is the first time I have run for an elected position.
Why I am running? To help improve the township’s fiscal health, promote transparent & responsible management of taxpayer money. I am licensed by the state of Illinois to manage, operate and maintain any treatment plant within the state. With my knowledge and experience, I could offer valuable input into the decision making process to maintain and improve the collection system and the 2 treatment plants in Caseyville township, while keeping costs low for our citizens and lowering the tap-in fees. To make Caseyville township a safe community for all citizens and ensure a hostile-free work environment for the township employees. To do what is in the best interest of and be a voice for all Caseyville township residents.
What is your view on township government and its role? To maintain and improve the roads, the collection system, and the 2 sewer systems of the township. Promote and expand on senior and youth programs and activities. Assure residents accessibility to the township administration office without interruption during weekdays. Provide services at the lowest possible cost to all the residents of the township, while operating within the yearly budget. I believe township government can deliver important services and programs with the least possible burden to taxpayers, where we can contribute our talents, skills and ideas to preserve quality of life for all residents.
What is the most important issues facing Caseyville Township? How would you approach it? Reduce monthly residential sewer bills by $9 per month and maintain this reduction for a minimum of five years. Reduce Caseyville township real estate taxes and sewer tap-in fees. Use surplus funds Caseyville township has on-hand and return it to the taxpayers.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Maintain safe roads for the township. Maintain and improve sewer systems and waste water treatment plants. Promote and expand on services for all township residents. Participate in 3 meetings each month - 1 Board Meeting and 2 Sewer Meetings. Communicate with township residents and the Board to promote transparent and responsible management of taxpayer money. Ensure that Caseyville township is a safe community for all citizens.
Why should people vote for you? As a voice for the residents, I will bring common sense, honesty and integrity to the board. I will do my best to see that the board makes the best decisions for Caseyville township residents.
Comments