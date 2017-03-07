Candidate profile: Terrilyn Gossett

Name: Terrilyn D. Gossett
Age: 43
Immediate family members: Husband, two sons, one daughter
Town: Washington Park
Office seeking: Washington Park Village President
Occupation: Contractor
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? Because our black man have been disenfranchised. They are letting Centreville, East St. Louis and Canteen township treat them like little mindless children. The future of our community is being straight out stolen from us and the only thing we are left holding is higher property taxes. I am very concerned about our elderly homeowners on a fixed income and how they are about to be hit with higher property taxes and no one from the village to protest it. The step it and fetch it crew are busy trying to convert you into zombies like them.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Washington Park? How would you approach it? Taxation without representation on the township level and the school board. Get out the message that other entities are taxing you but do not want any input or Washington Park representation by its citizens; they just you to pay the high property taxes they are going to levy.
If you were writing a job description for the position you are seeking what would it say? The lady of the park who will stand up for the people of Washington Park and demand that we be at all tables that tax us.
How would you keep the cost down or reduce cost in your municipality? To stretch Washington Park’s budget I would seek to raise alternative revenue through a number of means, including: Seeking outside investments; increasing the number of bond issues; seeking donations and gifts; soliciting sponsorships; using entrepreneurial management approaches; and securing grants; but definitely not increasing tax levies.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? No. No mailings were sent out with any fiscal information about referendums proposing tax increases. The district seems to be closing schools or giving them to their cronies.
Why should people vote for you? I bring to the table information that’s been deliberately hidden from our residents.
The fact that District 189 is giving our board seat to Centreville. They have less than 200 to 500 residents in our district and we have a population of 7,000. Which Village Idiot sold you and your children future out for a few measly dollars to go into their pockets.
The Canteen Township Board is comprised of five white males. It ain’t about going to the back of the bus; you can’t get on the bus. We as a Village want a chance to reconstruct one street at a time.
