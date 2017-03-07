Candidate profile: Pat McMahan

Name: Pat McMahan
Age: 59
Immediate family members: David, wife Sara in Troy; Brooke, in Kansas City, Mo.; Corey, wife Kayla in Glen Carbon. Four grandchildren, Kyle, Eric, Lucy and Louie.
Town: Mascoutah
Office seeking: City Council
Occupation: Postmaster (retired), also Realtor with Re/Max Signature Properties
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Serve on Mascoutah City Council for six years (currently)
Why are you running? I enjoy serving the public in a variety of ways, this is one. I believe it’s important for everyone to be engaged in public service and or know the issues of the day. I simply want Mascoutah to be successful and provide our citizens with a good quality of life.
What is the most important issue facing Mascoutah? How would you approach it? A lack of sales tax coming in. We need to attract more business (especially in the I-64 corridor and MidAmerica Airport area). More sales tax will enable us to keep property taxes at or even reduced from their current levels.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? In short, to make decisions that are in the best interest of our constituents. Specifically, the mayor and four City Council members act as the political head of the city. They are responsible for setting policy, approving the budget, determining the tax rate and formulating broad, long-term policies that outline the city’s public function. Must have a thick skin and be receptive to new ideas, policies and procedures. Do what’s best for the city in the long run.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? We keep costs down by continuing to follow our balanced budget and refrain from wasteful spending. I believe we’ve done a good job of staying within our means while still maintaining services and improving our infrastructure through TIF funds and our annual streets improvement plans. Another way to keep costs down is to have a larger solid base of sales tax.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? I do not believe it is my right, as someone who approves our own city taxing levies, to approve or disapprove of another taxing body’s request. My hope is that if the school referendum passes, that it will alleviate our property taxes to some degree.
Why should people vote for you? People should vote for me because I care deeply about the city and all our citizens. I want what’s best for the city of Mascoutah and am dedicated to that end. In addition to serving on the City Council, I volunteer in several different ways, in various civic organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, (Springfest Chair) Rotary and Lions Clubs, (past president in each), the treasurer of the MIA (Mascoutah Improvement Association) & (Homecoming) and the Moose Lodge. I love living in Mascoutah and want it to be an attractive place that others will want to settle down in and make their home. The spirit of community and volunteerism is very strong in Mascoutah and I feel very proud and grateful to be a part of it.
