Candidate profile: Roderick Thomas

Name: Roderick Thomas
Age: 59
Immediate family members: Wife, four sons and three daughters
Town: Washington Park
Office seeking: Washington Park Village Trustee
Occupation: Contractor
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? Our black males let the current leaders send them down a slippery slope. What is Centreville, East St. Louis and Canteen Township to Washington Park? Why do the three different taxing bodies treat us like uneducated fools The future of our community is in our vote.
Whether I win or lose I am fighting the good fight for the residents of the park. If the current leaders manipulate and side deal behind our backs. just remember they been deceiving for the system of corruption and they choose not to help the little man.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Washington Park? How would you approach it? Taxation without representation on the township level and the school board. Get out the message that other entities are taxing you but do not want any input or Washington Park representation by its citizens; they just you to pay the high property taxes they are going to levy.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A trustee serves a four year term as a member of the village board, develops and approves ordinances and resolutions governing the life of the community and approves revenue generating expenditures made in support of the operations and business of the village.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I would support the direction of the village president and vote to pass the budget so that the village operations would be smoothly and efficiently run; I would definitely vote against increasing tax levies.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referenda. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? No. The district is always closing schools while waiting for them to be gutted when the community property taxes could put to better use.
Why should people vote for you? I am one of the few men left in the Village of Washington Park who will not go against the people or do anything that is not in the best interest of ...The People.
District 189 is giving our board seat to Centreville. They have less than 200 to 500 residents in our district and we have a population of 7,000. I’m not name any of the Village Idiots, let the words of the mouth and the meditation of their heart show as the ask you to support Canteen Township slate and the school board ticket.
I never imagined that our children’s future could be purchased for five to 10 dollars but our black people are conditioned to being bought for little or nothing. The township board is using trick and treat methods for stealing your vote.
