Candidate profile: Richard (Rocky) McDonald

Name: Richard (Rocky) McDonald
Age: 60
Immediate family members: Sons, Alex McDonald and Travis McDonald
Town: Swansea
Office seeking: Village of Swansea trustee
Occupation: Business owner - McDonald Mobile Homes /Assistant state’s attorney St. Clair County
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: None
Why are you running? To help provide solutions for economic growth, improving infrastructure, ensuring safe neighborhoods by supporting code enforcement, working with the police, fire and street departments. I believe I have the education, work and life experiences necessary to make sound business decisions that will be beneficial to Swansea residents. Education includes marketing degree from the University of Missouri 1979 and a law degree from St. Louis University (1999). I have worked in my family business McDonald Mobile Homes since 1972 and have been an assistant state’s attorney for St. Clair County since 2000.
What is the most important issue facing the village of Swansea? How would you approach it? Property values and safety. Swansea is located in the middle of four municipalities - Belleville to the south/west, Fairview to the north, Shiloh to the east and O’Fallon to the northeast. The village of Swansea has not developed the retail economic centers like municipalities surrounding us, but what Swansea does have is two outstanding schools Wolf Branch and High Mount. The village of Swansea is a great place to live and raise a family. We need to protect the value of our properties and ensure public safety is a priority. A little over a year ago, the village of Swansea passed a housing inspection and occupancy program. I believe this has helped maintain and improve our property values. I would hope the village can move forward and pass a crime free ordinance like the surrounding communities.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? I believe when serving in any public office, your job is to do what is best for all citizens you represent. You need to listen to different opinions, gather the facts, explore multiple options and then make a decision based on that information that best serves the residents of Swansea.
How would keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I have not reviewed the financial statement of the Village of Swansea. I do run a business and understand financial statements, how to be fiscal responsible and how to balance a budget. I will be accountable on how tax dollars are spent.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. One would benefit school facility costs, one would benefit public safety. Do you support either or both of the referendums? Why or why not? The public safety referendum I support. This referendum benefits the entire county. St. Clair County is in need of new jail which currently is overcrowded. The referendum would also provide additional police and support activities needed for a safer St. Clair County. The school facility referendum I do not support. Schools have always been supported by the local districts and state funding. If the state is not funding in accordance to state requirements this must be dealt with on the state level.
Why should people vote for you? I am vested in the village of Swansea both as a business owner and a resident. Over the years I have seen many good people, with the best of intentions, make poor decisions. I have had to live with the consequences after they moved on. As a business owner and prosecutor, I know people are counting on me to do the right thing. I have the skills and experiences to find the best solutions.
