Candidate profile: Rene Friedel

Name: Rene Friedel
Age: 54
Immediate Family members: Respondent skipped this question
Town: Highland, IL
Office seeking: Board of Education member
Occupation: Private Business Owner
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Served on Highland School Board for 14 Years, Currently serving.
Why are you running? I have been serving for 14 years and have enjoyed serving the Highland School District. I love being an advocate for our education system and most importantly the students.
What is the most important issue facing the Highland Community Unit School District? How would you approach it? I believe one the critical situations are our mental health of our students. During many meetings within our district we are hearing the desperation that our educators are having to deal with. This is not a Highland problem it's a world wide problem. Children are facing social media issues, bullying, family situations, cultural shifts just to name a few. With our state financial crisis many services outside of our schools are being cut. The need to help these students is falling on the schools and we can not ignore it. We have to provide the help to these students in need. In the near future I see a curriculum shift offering mental well-being becoming as important as our standard academics. Only a healthy child, healthy in mind and body will be able to learn and embrace school as it is meant to be. We have amazing specialists within our district that are aware of this situation and we are working with them to help in any way we can.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? Why or why not? Not necessarily. I believe different demographics are imperative in our culturally changing world. Educators are visionary's where they can bring their life and experiences into the classrooms with so much diversity and expose our students to such a broad perspective that better prepares them for life. We should always strive to have well-rounded students that can look beyond their own back yards. These students will make an impact in society and the rest of their lives.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? I am in complete support of STEM education, science, technology, engineering and math. A curriculum that is STEM-based offers real life situations for every student. Our world is evolving faster then ever before. U.S. Department of Commerce is stating that STEM occupations are growing at an astounding rate of 17%, way ahead of many other occupations. Providing our students with the tools necessary to select these careers and to understand our knowledge based economy will be critical.
Do you support the Madison County sales tax referendum to benefit school facilities? Why or why not? I am not an advocate for raising taxes. However something has to be done on a local level. The current board that I serve has passed a resolution that if this sales tax referendum passes we will assure our taxpayers some tax relief on their property taxes. We understand that approximately 40% of the revenue will be received from individuals visiting/shopping in Madison County. All of the monies received will be spent per established guidelines, either facilities and/or reducing debt.
Why should people vote for you? As previously stated I have been on the board for 14 years. I have the knowledge and experience of what it takes to get the job done. I offer a diversity on the board as well as continuity. I believe it it vital that we have a board that has representation from many different professional backgrounds. This also offers many different perspectives. I have lived in this town for 22 years and I understand our school and our students. I have raised 3 children through this district, one of them through the special education program. I am also the only woman on the board. Having a view point like no other on the board is very important.
Comments