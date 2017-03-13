Candidate profile: Duane Clarke

Name: Duane Clarke
Age: 46
Immediate Family members: Janelle (wife), Mason (son), Madison (daughter), Max (son)
Town: Highland
Office seeking: Board of Education member
Occupation: Attorney
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Highland School Board, 2013-2017
Why are you running? We have finally balanced the budget which was a struggle due to financial issues in our State. Now I want to be a part of diversifying our curriculum because our students need to be prepared not just for college, but also for any other career choice. I also want to push for an upgrade in our technology in the district since technology touches almost every aspect of life today and the education of our students needs to keep pace.
What is the most important issue facing the Highland Community Unit School District? How would you approach it? The most important issue in our district is that we are not at this time providing a curriculum that serves the needs of all our children in the district. We need to bring back classes that will provide a curriculum that prepares all of our students for their respective career choices. A district cannot say that it is providing the best education for its students if it is not providing the education needed for all of its students.
Should a school district’s teacher demographics mirror that of its student demographics? Why or why not? There are certainly positive aspects of having the demographics of teachers mirror their students, but the primary concern should be hiring quality educators who are able to motivate their students to achieve and reach their full potential.
How much emphasis should your school district put on STEM education? The role of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the education of our children will be essential as future advancements for society continue to be invented and discovered.
Do you support the Madison County sales tax referendum to benefit school facilities? Why or why not? I am against new taxes of any kind since we are all taxed enough already. That being said, I have seen as a board member how difficult it is to run a school district with the financial conditions of our State. There are simply not enough funds to do everything that needs to be done. There are positives and negatives with this sales tax proposal, just as there are with most things in life. If the community chooses to pass this sales tax, then I am for using half the funds to abate property taxes for our taxpayers.
Why should people vote for you? I will continue to put the children first since they are our future. Beyond that, I am a candidate for fiscal responsibility who will represent the taxpayers of our community.
