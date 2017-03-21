Name: Jude J. Hopper, Sr.
Age: 54
Family: His daughter, Rachel and son, Jude Hopper II.
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: O’Fallon city clerk
Occupation: Owner of Hopper Canavan Insurance
Previous Offices: None
Why I am running: I read in the paper that Mayor Graham was stepping down after many years. I thought like most people we would be some getting fresh new candidates to bring new ideas to make our city even greater. Then I noticed it was the same old names doing the old political flip-flop, just running for different offices or running unopposed. I know with the political climate we are in today, people are hesitant to run for political office – Well, I am not one of those people. I am one who believes residents of O’Fallon should have a choice on who to vote for and not get stuck with one person who is running because of their former political ties. O’Fallon has always been a great town, which is why my wife and I decided to build our new home and start our family here almost 30 years ago. I have many ideas that can make O’Fallon an even better place to live.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? A lot of the people I’ve talked to think the most important issue is growth, and I agree. Safety, traffic, roads, parks and schools, are all at the top of the list as well. But I believe it is all connected in making sure we have smartly planned growth. As City Clerk I will pass on my views and the views of the residents I hear from, to the Mayor and the council. Now if you would ask me what the most important issues facing the City Clerks office, those are things I will be able to have a direct impact on. Getting new business licenses and renewals issued immediately upon approval. Safely and efficiently keeping the records of the city. Keeping the residents of O’Fallon up to date on all department issues. Be available to make the City Clerk’s office more efficient and responsive to the city council, businesses, and residents.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? I have 25+ years’ experience in management and have earned many top management awards. For the past six years I have been owner of a successful small local business, operating my own insurance agency. I was instrumental in starting up our local charity, “Crusaders of St. Jude.” I have had a leadership role for the last 10 years and thanks to the generous support from the O’Fallon community, we have been able to donate well over $50,000 to families in need.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? As an owner of my own business, I have flexibility to be there to assist the deputy clerk Whenever needed, that my opponent may not have. I will make the City Clerk’s office more efficient and responsive to the city council, businesses, and residents. I will Insure the new website updates are implemented correctly and efficiently. I will Insure better communication with the residents of O’Fallon on all aspects of the city events and meetings via the city website and mailers.
Why should people vote for me? I am dedicated to serving the community in a professional, ethical, impartial, and honest manner. I tackle challenges proactively rather than wait for the next crisis to arrive. I have been actively involved in the O’Fallon and local church community for the past 30 years. The nature of the many experiences that I have gone through in life has played a great role in valuing others opinions. I am a great communicator and rest assured if I am elected everyone will have a voice.
